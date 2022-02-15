RBI Recruitment 2022: RBI Jobs 2022: RBI Recruitment 2022 to fill 950 vacancies for assistant posts, check details
As per RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 notification, eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of competitive examination in multiple stages. These include the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination and then the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for the main examination and then for the language test. The last date for submission of online application is 08 March 2022. For more details, you can see the instructions below.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Start of online application: 17th February, 2022
Last date to apply online: 08 March 2022
Last date of examination fee: 08 March 2022
Pre-examination: 26-27 March 2022
Main Exam: Information will be given before the exam.
Who can apply?
Candidates applying for RBI Assistant posts must have a degree from any recognized university or institute with at least 50% marks (passing marks for SC / ST / PWD candidates). At the same time, the minimum age of candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 28 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules.
How to apply?
Eligible candidates are required to visit RBI’s official website rbi.org.in before March 8, 2022. Fill in the required details by clicking on the RBI Assistant Recruitment application link on the home page. Carefully read the instructions issued and upload the relevant documents. Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the application for future reference. The application fee is Rs. 450 / – to be paid through debit card, credit card and net banking.
Official website link
Top 10 most difficult exams: These are the most difficult exams in the world. NBT life
#RBI #Recruitment #RBI #Jobs #RBI #Recruitment #fill #vacancies #assistant #posts #check #details
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.