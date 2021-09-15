RBI Result 2021: Marksheet of Office Attendant Exam released at opportunities.rbi.org.in. Download with these steps

RBI Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marks of the examination conducted for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant. The candidates who appeared in this exam can now visit the official website of the bank at rbi.org.in RBI Office Attendant Marks 2021 can check. ‌

A total of 841 posts of Office Attendant will be recruited through this process. In which, 454 posts are reserved for General category, 76 posts for EWS category, 211 posts for OBC category, 25 posts for SC category and 75 posts for ST category. All the candidates who appeared in this recruitment exam can go through these steps on the official website. RBI Office Attendant Marksheet 2021 can download.

How to download RBI Office Attendant Marks 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Reserve Bank of India opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: After that go to the ‘Current Vacancies’ tab appearing on the home page and then click on the ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here click on the link ‘Marksheet of Online Test for Recruitment of Office Attendants (2020) held on April 09 & 10, 2021’.

Step 5: Now click on the link ‘Click Here’.

Step 6: After this the login page will open in front of you. Here login with your registration number / roll number and password / date of birth.

Step 7: Now You RBI Office Attendants Marksheet 2021 can be checked and downloaded.

Let us inform that applications were sought from the candidates for recruitment to these posts from 24 February 2021 to 15 March 2021. Whereas, the written exam was held on 9th April and 10th April 2021. At the same time, the result of the candidates was released on July 7. For more details candidates can check the official website.

