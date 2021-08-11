RBI to impose penalties on banks and White Label ATM Operators for Cash-out at any ATM

There are frequent complaints of non-availability of money in ATMs in the country. In many places, money is not available in ATMs for weeks and months. Now the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has adopted strictness regarding this.

RBI has asked banks and white label ATM operators to adopt a system to monitor the availability of cash at ATMs. Also, through this system, money can be refilled in ATM. RBI has introduced a new penalty scheme for non-payment of money in ATMs. Under this, banks will be fined if money is not found in the ATM. This scheme will be implemented from 1 October 2021.

Penalty for not making money for more than 10 hours in a month: According to the scheme of RBI, if the ATM does not have more than 10 hours of cash in a month, a fine of 10 thousand rupees will be imposed on the bank. For each ATM, a different penalty will be levied on the bank. In case of white level ATMs, this penalty will be imposed on the bank which will be responsible for putting money in the ATM. In case of any dispute, this fine will be collected from the ATM operator.

Banks will have to report on the 5th of every month: Banks and white label ATM operators will have to report to RBI every month on the availability of cash in ATMs. This report has to be given on the 5th of every month. This scheme is being implemented from 1st October. In such a situation, banks and white label operators will have to submit this report on or before November 5. Based on this report, the banks or ATM operator will be fined.

RBI’s regional offices will implement the scheme: In a statement issued by the Reserve Bank, it has been said that this scheme will be implemented by the regional office. Only the regional offices will collect the fine from the banks. Bank or ATM operator will be able to appeal against any penalty within a month. If banks and operators are not able to put money in ATMs due to lockdown or restrictions of local administration, then RBI will not impose penalty.

The rules for investing abroad will change: In order to promote ease of doing, the Reserve Bank has decided to change the rules related to investment and purchase of property abroad. RBI has issued a draft regarding the new rules. Suggestions have been sought from all stakeholders on this by August 23. These rules will be implemented after receiving suggestions and feedback. At present, there are different rules for investing abroad and buying and selling properties. RBI has made a single rule by combining them.





