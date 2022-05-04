rbse Board Result 2022 Know When Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Result 2022 will be announced

The wait for the results of 10th and 12th exams of Rajasthan Board will end soon. Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th results (RBSE 10th, 12th results 2o22) can be announced anytime this month. More than 20 lakh students are awaiting results. The results of the board examinations will be published on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students can easily view their results by visiting these websites.

Copies of 10th and 12th class students will be checked in 22 districts for which about 30,000 examiners have been appointed. Board Administrator Laxminarayan Mantri had strongly warned the examiners about the evaluation of the answer scripts that the responsibility of copying in the board exams would have to be borne responsibly and strict action would be taken against those who did not.



The 10th exam of Rajasthan Board was held from March 31 to April 26, 2022, while the 12th exam was held from March 24 to April 26, 2012.

Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: You can see your result like this

Students can easily check their results with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: First go to the official website rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit your roll number.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

What is a passing mark?

Speaking of Rajasthan Board passing marks, in order to pass the RBSE board exam, a student must have at least 33 percent marks in each subject.