rbse Board Result 2022 Know When Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Result 2022 will be announced
The 10th exam of Rajasthan Board was held from March 31 to April 26, 2022, while the 12th exam was held from March 24 to April 26, 2012.
Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: You can see your result like this
Students can easily check their results with the help of simple steps given below.
Step 1: First go to the official website rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.
Step 3: Now submit your roll number.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
What is a passing mark?
Speaking of Rajasthan Board passing marks, in order to pass the RBSE board exam, a student must have at least 33 percent marks in each subject.
