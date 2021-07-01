rbse results 2021 class 12 practicals test held from july 8

RBSE Results 2021: RBSE will start class 12 practicals on July 8. In schools where practicals have not been done so far, marks will have to be uploaded online on the board’s portal within 24 hours after conducting the examination.

RBSE Results 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced on Thursday that the practical exams for class 12 will start from July 8, 2021. RBSE has given permission to all schools to conduct practical exams. Students will appear in the practical exam in batches of 10-10. According to the instructions issued by RBSE, it will be mandatory for all schools and students to follow the Kovid-19 protocol.

It is necessary to upload the marks online on the portal within 24 hours

RBSE Secretary, Arvind Kumar Sengwa said that the remaining practical examinations of the year 2021 will have to be conducted by the schools from July 8. In this regard the board has directed the heads of all the institutions in the state to ensure that these practicals are conducted. In schools where practicals have not been done so far, marks will have to be uploaded online on the board’s portal within 24 hours after conducting the examination.

RBSE had postponed the practical due to Corona

Till now marks of 40 percent schools have been uploaded. Schools who have done practicals but have not been able to upload marks online on the board’s portal. Such schools upload marks soon. Students who could not appear in the practical examination earlier due to any reason, such students will also be able to appear for them now. If any student remains absent after this period, the result of that student will be declared absent. The board had started the 12th class practicals of the year 2021 from April 1. By April 13, practicals had been completed in half the schools of the state. The board had to postpone the practicals due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

