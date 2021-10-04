RC arrested by NCB: Aryan Khan News: … so Aryan has been taking drugs for four years! Will Mannat also be searched? – According to NCB sources, Aryan has told authorities that he had been taking drugs for a long time

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is currently in the custody of the NCB. He has been arrested by the NCB in the Cruise Drugs Party case. Aryan Khan is likely to get bail today. The NCB allowed Shah Rukh Khan to have a phone conversation with Aryan. There have also been reports of Aryan crying repeatedly during interrogations and conversations with his father. Aryan told the NCB during interrogation that he has been taking drugs for the last 4 years.

According to NCB sources, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow may also be raided. A team has also been formed for this search operation. Following Aryan’s arrest, as an important part of the legal process, the NCB gave Aryan a chance to talk to Shah Rukh Khan on a landline phone for 2 minutes.

Shah Rukh Khan lives in Mannat Bungalow with his wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana and Abram. The bungalow is built in a prime location near the beach in Bandra West, Mumbai. On some important day, fans had gathered outside Shah Rukh’s house to wish him well. On occasions like Eid, Diwali, Shah Rukh accepts the wishes of his fans and wishes them well.

Where Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s closest friend Arbaaz Merchant brings drugs. This information has been received by NCB. The raid is still ongoing in this case. Some more people may be arrested in this case. According to NCB sources, the accused’s house may also be raided after his arrest under the NDPS Act. So now there is a red sword hanging on Mannat.