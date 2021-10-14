rcb-batsman-travis-head-hits-36-balls-160-runs-with-127-balls-230-runs-innings-by-australian-batsman-before-t20-world-cup-in-marsh-cup- video – Australian player hit such a six that a young man going on the road caught the catch, former RCB cricketer scored 160 runs in 36 balls! Watch Video

Former RCB player Travis Head played a blistering innings of 230 runs in 127 balls in the Marsh Cup, Australia’s domestic one-day tournament. He scored 160 runs in this innings through boundaries in 36 balls. Head hasn’t got a chance to play ODIs or T20s for Australia since 2018.

Australian batsman Travis Head played a marathon innings of 230 runs in 127 balls in the domestic one-day tournament Marsh Cup. In this innings, he hit 28 fours and 8 sixes. That is, he scored 160 runs through the boundary off 36 balls. South Australia captain Head did this feat against Queensland in Adelaide.

Let us tell you that in this match, Head came out to bat in the fourth over and he completed his double century in the first ball of the 45th over. At the same time, he also played a shot such that the ball went straight to the road outside the field and the ball was caught by the young man going on the road. The video of this incident is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

He scored a double century in just 114 balls in his innings. Head has already scored two double centuries in domestic ODI cricket. He is the first Australian player to do so.

Thanks to his innings of 230, South Australia scored 391 runs in 48 overs in this rain-affected match. In reply, Queensland’s team could only score 312 runs.

It is worth noting that Travis Head has also been a part of RCB under the captaincy of Virat Kohli from the year 2016 to 2017 in the IPL. However, he was not retained by RCB in the next season due to his lack of performance. He played 10 matches for RCB and scored 205 runs at an average of 29.38.

At the same time, Travis Head has been running out of Australia’s ODI and T20 team for many years. After the year 2018, he has not played a single match for his country in limited overs cricket. He has certainly caught the attention of the selectors by playing such innings. Especially before the Ashes and T20 World Cup, his performance will definitely make the selectors think.