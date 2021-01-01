RCB Blue Jersey vs KKR: Watch Virat Kohli RCB video to wear Blue Jersey against KKR on September 20 in IPL 2021 UAE Leg

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, have started preparations for the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The second part of the IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19.

The first half of the 14th edition of this T20 league took place in India. RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) did well in the first half. RCB won 5 out of 7 matches. Kohli’s team is currently third in the eight-team table.

The RCB team in the UAE will start the campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) on September 20 in Abu Dhabi. Kohli’s team will wear a blue jersey in this match. The RCB has taken this decision in view of the selfless contribution of the leading workers in the society during the Kovid-19 outbreak.

RCB wrote on their official Twitter handle of social media on Tuesday, ‘RCB will wear a blue jersey against KKR on the 20th. We at RCB are proud to play the Blue Kit, which is similar to the PPE kits of the leading warriors, in honor of their invaluable service while leading the fight against the Covid comrades.

The color of the RCB jersey will be blue instead of green

To continue the fight against the Kovid-1 pandemic epidemic, people have been told to wear masks, get vaccinated and wash their hands with blue jersey numbers. Usually the RCB team plays in a red jersey. Each year, however, she plays a match in a green jersey, aimed at supporting the environment. In such a scenario, Kohli and company will wear blue jerseys instead of green this time.