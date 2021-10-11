rcb captain virat kohli tweet ms dhoni batting watch ipl 2021 | IPL: Virat Kohli jumped after seeing Dhoni’s innings, said – was forced

New Delhi: The thrill of the IPL great match has now reached its peak. Chennai Super Kings, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first qualifier on Sunday to make it to the final. Chennai got a target of 173 runs from Delhi in this match, which the team achieved by losing six wickets. Team’s opener Rituraj Gaikwad once scored 70 runs while playing a vigorous innings. Apart from them, Robin Uthappa, playing in place of experienced Suresh Raina, scored 60 and captain Dhoni played an unbeaten innings of 18 runs.

Dhoni hit three fours

Dhoni scored 18 runs in just 6 balls with the help of three fours and a six in the last over. His innings was also liked by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and he has praised his former captain fiercely. His tweet is going viral on social media.

Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Virat jumped from the seat

Virat tweeted and wrote that now King is back. Greatest finisher in the world. Today’s innings forced me to get up from my seat. By winning this match, Chennai has made it to the final match of IPL for the record ninth time. At the same time, even after losing to Chennai, Delhi still has a chance to reach the final.

Delhi has another chance

Delhi will now face the winner of the Eliminator match to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday and the winning team of that match will play the final against Chennai on 15 October.

13 runs needed in the last over

After the dismissal of Gaikwad playing in this match, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came to bat. In the last over, Chennai needed 13 runs to reach the final and then Delhi fast bowler Tom Karan gave Chennai the sixth blow by dismissing Moeen Ali. But after this, Dhoni took full advantage of his experience, giving Chennai a four-wicket victory and made it to the final of the IPL for the ninth time. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 18 runs in six balls with the help of three fours and a six.

