RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar furious at Indian batsmen says That not what Indian batters are known Virat Kohli sweep shot IND vs SA ODI

Sanjay Bangar, the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, is furiously offended at the Indian batsmen. The previous batting coach of Workforce India, Bangar additionally spoke on the way in which Virat Kohli acquired out on Star Sports activities.

He informed that the Proteas caught to their plans. Resulting from this he was in a position to win the match. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 9 November 2021 appointed Sanjay Bangar because the head coach of the staff for the following two years. After 13 years in RCB, an Indian has been made the head coach of the staff. RCB has retained Virat Kohli earlier than IPL 2022.

Sanjay Bangar credit South Africa for his or her sensible understanding in opposition to Indian batsmen. Allow us to inform that within the first match of the 3-match ODI sequence, the hosts gained by 31 runs in opposition to Workforce India at Boland Park, Paarl on 19 January 2022.

Chasing 297 runs on account of half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, the visiting staff was as soon as within the driving seat. His rating was 138 runs for one wicket. Nevertheless, the South African staff caught to its plan. He lowered India’s rating to 188 for six wickets. The consequence was that the Indian staff may solely rating 265 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs.

Sanjay Bangar stated, ‘It (Workforce India) shocked me loads. Indian batsmen are not known for this. I believe the South African staff also needs to be given credit score for sticking to their plans. He acquired Aiden Markram to bowl 5 overs. We have been anticipating him to bowl just a few overs after which he can be eliminated.

Sanjay Bangar additional stated, ‘Even somebody like Keshav Maharaj swings the ball like this. Temba Bavuma caught together with his plan. He compelled Virat Kohli to play in an space he’s not snug with. Kohli acquired out after enjoying the sweep shot.

Bangar stated, ‘How are you going to consider Rishabh Pant being stumped on the leg aspect. This as soon as once more exhibits the understanding between the sensible bowler and the wicketkeeper. Additionally, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer have been examined with quick balls.

Gamers like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer did not consolidate the great begins of Dhawan and Kohli. On the similar time, South Africa scored 296 runs in 50 overs on the idea of centuries from Temba Bavuma and Rossi van der Dussen.