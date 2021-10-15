RCB not choose to retain AB de Villiers in IPL 2022 Gautam Gambhir says He is not your future whether RCB should retain Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell Yuzvendra Chahal

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers joined RCB in 2011. Since then he has been an integral part of the team. He has scored 5162 runs in IPL so far in 184 matches at a strike rate of 151.68.

Former Indian cricket team opener Gautam Gambhir has said that if Glenn Maxwell is to be retained, it means that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will opt not to retain AB de Villiers for the next season i.e. Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. could.

Gambhir said Maxwell, RCB’s top run-scorer this season, represents the future, while the 37-year-old de Villiers does not. When Gambhir was asked if he thought RCB would opt to not retain de Villiers this season If possible, Gambhir said, ‘Yes, because I think they will retain Glenn Maxwell, because he is the future and AB de Villiers is not.’

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers joined RCB in 2011. Since then he has been an integral part of the team. He has scored 5162 runs in IPL so far in 184 matches at a strike rate of 151.68. He scored 313 runs in this season. However, most of his runs came in the first leg of the tournament (played in India).

AB de Villiers’ highest score in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 was 26 runs. De Villiers was able to score more than 20 runs only twice in the UAE. De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2019. Since then, he has rarely played in any T20 tournament other than the IPL.

IPL: Only Kohli and de Villiers can make this record, Dhawan is on top in this matter

Gambhir said that RCB would like to retain Maxwell along with Virat Kohli and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. After taking over the reins from Daniel Vettori in 2013, Kohli led the franchise till this season. After the end of the team’s journey in IPL 2021, he left the post of RCB captain.

The former batsman also underlined that Virat Kohli’s announcement of stepping down as RCB captain on the first day of the UAE-leg could distract the players from doing their best. Gambhir said that with RCB doing well in the Indian leg, Kohli could have delayed the announcement. Perhaps he would have announced his decision at the end of the tournament.

Gambhir said, ‘I think that was not the right time. If he had to step down as captain, he could do so after the tournament as well. He was in a position where it was not that RCB were not in a position to qualify. He was in very good shape, so I believe he would have been better off if he had resigned after the tournament.