RCB reached playoffs on Harshal Patel-Yuzvendra Chahal strength former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir says Virat Kohli AB de Villiers Glenn Maxwell dominate bowlers

Gautam Gambhir said, ‘It is the bowling this year that has led to them (Royal Challengers Bangalore) getting 18 points in the league stage. Purple cap holders Harshal Patel and Siraj have been troubling the opponents with their fast bowling and Chahal with their spin. You cannot ignore the contribution of these people.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a title in their IPL campaign. She has reached the playoffs for the fourth time. Earlier, he has played the IPL final once, while twice his campaign ended in the playoffs as well.

His journey so far in IPL 2021 has been great. Many people attributed his success to the brilliant batting of Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. However, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain and analyst Gautam Gambhir has a different opinion.

Gambhir says RCB’s artillery has always had big batting names. This has affected his bowling performance. Gambhir feels that players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell dominate the bowling power of the team. Gambhir feels that RCB have comfortably made it to the playoffs this time on the back of a bowling attack led by Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gambhir said, ‘RCB always had big names in the batting, but in the batting order these big names like AB de Villiers, Maxwell and Virat Kohli have influenced their bowling. We should not only talk about his batting, but also about his bowling. Historically, his batting has always been brilliant.

Gambhir lauded RCB’s bowling unit, saying it is because of them (bowlers) that they have 18 points and are third in the points table. Purple cap holder Harshal Patel did his job brilliantly while spin king Yuzvendra Chahal was also on point. Even Mohammad Siraj did his job well. They cannot be ignored.

Gambhir said, ‘This year it is the bowling that has led to 18 points in their league stage. Purple cap holders Harshal Patel and Siraj have been troubling the opponents with their fast bowling and Chahal with their spin. You cannot ignore the contribution of these people.