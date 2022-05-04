RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy Tips – RCB vs CSK Playing 11 Dream 11: Rituraj Gaikwad can show amazing again, this could be the playing XI of Bangalore and Chennai

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is going to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at Pune Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on May 4. The match will start at 7:30 PM Indian time. The match will be telecast live on various channels of Star Sports. The live streaming of the match can be seen on Disney+Hotstar. You can stay connected with Jansatta.com for match related updates.

CSK and RCB are facing each other for the second time in IPL 2022. In the last match played on April 12, CSK won their first win of IPL 2022 by defeating RCB by 23 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Overall, 29 matches have been played in IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Out of these, RCB has been able to win only 9 matches. Since IPL 2018, RCB have won just 2 matches against Chennai Super Kings, while they have lost 7.

CSK have recently lost matches against Kolkata, Lucknow, Punjab, Hyderabad and Gujarat. However, Chennai Super Kings won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. In that match, Rituraj Gaikwad missed his second IPL century by just one run. Devon Conway played an unbeaten innings of 85 runs in 55 balls with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes.

In this match both the teams can go with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat KohliFaf du Plessis (captain), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj.

Probable Playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjit Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt and wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Pretorius, Mahesh Thekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

You can check out the suggested playing XI below to make Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings dream 11 match.

Suggested Playing XI No. 1: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Dinesh Karthik. batsman- Rituraj Gaikwad (Captain), Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa. All-rounders- Glenn Maxwell (Vice Captain), Ravindra Jadeja. Bowlers- Wanindu Hasranga, Mukesh Chowdhary, Josh Hazlewood.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Dinesh Karthik. Batsmen- Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa. All-rounders- Glenn Maxwell, Dwayne Pretorius. Bowlers- Wanindu Hasranga, Mukesh Chaudhary (Vice Captain), Harshal Patel.