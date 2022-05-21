RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction – RCB vs GT Playing 11: All eyes will be on Shubman Gill, Hasranga and Shami, here is the probable playing XI of Bangalore and Gujarat

RCB vs GT Playing 11 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions: The 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be performed between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 19 Might. This season each the groups have performed 13-13 matches to this point. On this, Royal Challengers Bangalore have gained 7 matches, whereas Gujarat Titans have topped the IPL 2022 factors desk by successful 10 matches. At the identical time, Royal Challengers Bangalore is in fifth place. It will be a superb apply match for Gujarat Titans forward of Qualifier 1, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will must win the match to achieve the playoffs.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, their captain Faf du Plessis has scored 399 runs in 13 matches to this point. Wanindu Hasaranga has been spectacular with the ball. This Sri Lankan spinner has taken 23 wickets in 13 matches to this point this season. Shubman Gill is performing brilliantly with the bat. The Gujarat Titans opener has to this point scored 402 runs in 13 matches. Mohammed Shami of Gujarat Titans is additionally in good type. The quick bowler has to this point taken 18 wickets in 13 matches.

Probable Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasranga, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Probable Playing XI of Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami,

Advised Playing 11 for RCB vs GT Dream11 Team No. 1:

Wicketkeeper- Wriddhiman Saha. Batsmen- Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar. All-rounder- Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain), Bowlers- Wanindu Hasranga, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel.

Advised Playing 11 for RCB vs GT Dream11 Team No.2:

Wicketkeeper- Wriddhiman Saha. batsman- Shubman Gill (Vice Captain), Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, David Miller. All-rounders- Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed. Bowlers- Wanindu Hasranga, Rashid Khan, Harshal Patel.