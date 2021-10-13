RCB vs KKR Eliminator, IPL 2021: KKR beat RCB by 4 wickets, Virat Kohli’s dream of winning IPL as captain remained incomplete

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Eliminator: All-rounder Sunil Narine played an important role in this victory of KKR. While bowling first, he took 4 wickets for 21 runs. While batting, he hit 26 runs in 15 balls with the help of 3 sixes.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Eliminator: All-rounder Sunil Narine played an important role in this victory of KKR. While bowling first, he took 4 wickets for 21 runs. While batting, he hit 26 runs in 15 balls with the help of 3 sixes.

RCB vs KKR Eliminator, IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. With this he entered Qualifier 2.

In this match played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat. Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 138 for 7 in 20 overs. KKR scored 139 runs for 6 wickets in 19.4 overs and won the match.

With this defeat, Virat Kohli’s dream of winning the IPL trophy as captain remained incomplete. Virat Kohli had announced even before the start of the UAE leg of the IPL that he would not captain RCB after this season.

Now he and Delhi Capitals will meet on 13 October at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The team winning Qualifier 2 will face Chennai Super Kings in the final on 15 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In this victory of KKR, its all-rounder Sunil Narine played an important role. While bowling first, he took 4 wickets for 21 runs. While batting, he hit 26 runs in 15 balls with the help of 3 sixes. When he came to the crease, KKR had 3 for 79 runs in 11 overs.

Then KKR had to score 60 runs in 9 overs to win. The match looked to be stuck, but Narine smashed Daniel Christian for sixes in the third, fourth and fifth balls in the 12th to put KKR in the driving seat.

RCB and KKR were face to face for the first time in the playoff history of IPL. Both the teams did not make any changes in their playing XI for this match.

Earlier, at one time RCB’s score was 69 for one wicket in 9.3 overs. After this, Sunil Narine of KKR broke the middle order of RCB. Due to this, RCB could only score 69 runs in the last 10.3 overs and also lost 6 wickets.

IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB vs KKR: Watch Live Streaming of KKR and RCB matches like this

Sunil Narine took 4 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs. Virat Kohli scored the highest 39 runs for RCB. Apart from him Devdutt Padikkal 21, Glenn Maxwell 15, AB de Villiers 11, Shahbaz Ahmed 13.

KKR vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2021 Eliminator: Here is the playing 11 of KKR and RCB