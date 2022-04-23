RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates & More for Today’s IPL Match



Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis, and instinct of the author. While selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

Preview:

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will play the 36th match of IPL 2022 on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bangalore are third in the points table with 5 wins and 2 losses in 7 matches and are playing a very good brand of cricket which is reaping them the rewards. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have made an incredible turnaround as they have now won 4 matches in a row after an initial couple of losses. This promises to be a good match.

Match Details:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 36

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Date & Time: 23rd April at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

RCB vs SRH, Match 36 Pitch Report:

There are going to be plenty of runs in it again but it might be just a touch drier. So if you are bowling first the spinners are going to come into play. Still think it is a 180-190 surface though.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

RCB vs SRH, Match 36 Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Top Picks for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Batters

Faf du Plessis has been in great form scoring 250 runs in 7 matches at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate of 132.27.

Rahul Tripathi is looking in really good form and has amassed 205 runs in 6 matches at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 173.72.

Top Picks – All-Rounders

Aiden Markram with 190 runs in 6 matches is a very good option against this opposition and might also bowl a few overs of his off-spin.

Top Picks – Bowlers

T Natarajan is the leading wicket-taker for his team, picking up 12 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 17.33. He will be bowling the crucial death overs.

Josh Hazlewood has had an instant impact this season picking up 8 wickets in just 3 matches at an average of 10.75.

Top Picks – Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Karthik is one of the best available options in this section scoring 210 runs in 7 matches at an average of 210 and a strike rate of 205.88.

RCB vs SRH Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Player Statistics Dream11 Points Dinesh Karthik 210 runs 384 Josh Hazlewood 8 wickets 251 Aiden Markram 190 runs & 1 wicket 325 T Natarajan 12 wickets 390

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Dinesh Karthik, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (VC), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan.

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Nic Pooran, Kane Williamson (VC), Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, B Kumar, T Natarajan, Josh Hazlewood.

DC vs RR Risky Captaincy Choices:

Kane Williamson has not had a good start to the season so far but the captain will be opening the batting and will play the role of anchor. Risk him as captain for this match.

Player, you should avoid:

Anuj Rawat has struggled throughout this season apart from the one game and will be up against a quality new ball attack. Avoid him for this match.