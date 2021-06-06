RCFL Recruitment 2021 for Operator Posts, Apply Online @rcfltd.com





RCFL Recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Chemical substances and Fertilizers Restricted (RCF Ltd) has printed a recruitment notification for the publish of Operator Grade I (Chemical), Grade–A-8. Eligible and can apply for RCF Operator Recruitment 2021 on rcfltd.com from 07 June 2021 to 21 June 2021.

Essential Dates

Begin Date of Online Utility – 07 June 2021 Final Date of Online Utility – 21 June 2021 Tentative Date of Commerce Take a look at – 15 July 2021 Tentative Date of End result – 30 July 2021

RCFL Emptiness Particulars

Operator – 50 Posts

RCFL Operator Wage:

Rs. 26,000- 80,000

Eligibility Standards for RCFL Operator Posts



Instructional Qualification:

Full time & common B.Sc.(Chemistry) Diploma with Physics as one of many topics throughout any of the three years course of B.Sc. Diploma and NCVT within the Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) i.e. AO(CP) Commerce. The Nationwide Council of Vocational Coaching (NCVT) in AO(CP) Commerce ought to essentially be accomplished after passing of B.Sc.(Chemistry) Diploma The candidates ought to have secured minimal 55% marks in final yr (or Common/Mixture of final two semesters) of B.Sc.(Chemistry) Diploma Course (50% for SC/ST class candidates).

Expertise:

The candidate should possess Seven years work expertise ideally in Fertilizer or Chemical business (Pesticides, Agro chemical, Chlor Alkali, Natural Chemical Manufacturing) having steady course of and performing the job in Course of/Manufacturing Deptt.

Age Restrict:

UR – 36 years For SC / ST Class – 41 years For OBC Class – 39 years

Candidates can examine detailed notification for extra particulars

Choice Course of for RCFL Operator Posts

The class smart advantage listing of the candidates passing the Commerce Take a look at might be drawn on the idea marks secured out of whole 100 marks within the Commerce Take a look at for shortlisting the candidates for Provisional choice.

The best way to Apply for RCFL Operator Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and candidates can apply on-line rcfltd.com on or earlier than 21 June 2021.

RCFL Operator Notification Obtain PDF