RCMP seek help identifying suspects in QEII drive-by shooting – Calgary

Olds RCMP is asking for the general public’s help in identifying two individuals of curiosity from a drive-by shooting on an Alberta Freeway earlier this month.

Police stated the incident occurred on Could 11, round 7 p.m., alongside the QEII between Freeway 582 on the Didsbury overpass and Freeway 27 on the Olds overpass.

Two autos had been travelling northbound in the fitting lane when the suspect car accelerated to overhaul the sufferer and pulled alongside them in the left lane, police stated.

Whereas the autos had been facet-by-facet, a gun was pointed and “a number of rounds had been discharged” on the sufferer’s car, stated the RCMP.

Police didn’t say if anybody was injured because of the shooting.

They wish to determine the driving force and passenger of the suspect car and describe the driving force as a person in his mid-to-late 20s with a brief black beard, who was sporting a black baseball cap on the time of the incident. The passenger is described as a lady with darkish hair. Police added the suspect car was a gray or black two-door sports activities automobile.

Anybody who witnessed the shooting or was in the world on the time of the incident is requested to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323 or anonymously by means of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police are additionally requesting dashboard digicam footage from anybody travelling on the QEll north between Freeway 582 and Freeway 27 on Wednesday, Could 11, between the hours of 6 and eight p.m.