Re-employment system in the Indian Army: The re-employment system in the Indian Army may come to an end soon

The re-employment system in the Indian Army is being considered for abolition. There is also a proposal to raise the retirement age of officers. Discussions are underway on whether re-employment can be abolished by raising the retirement age.“Currently, there is a recruitment system in the Indian Army,” a senior official said. If an officer is re-employed after retiring from the post of Colonel, he acts like a Major rank officer, he gets a salary of Colonel rank. Similarly, there is an arrangement to re-employ even after retiring from the post of Brigadier. He is then promoted to the rank of brigadier but serves as an officer of the rank of lieutenant colonel. The board also sits down to see who can get the job again and the job is decided again after looking at the entire service record.

There is also a shortage of officers in the Indian Army. The Ministry of Defense told Parliament that 7912 posts of officers and 90640 posts of soldiers are vacant in the Indian Army. Attempts are being made to replenish this deficit to some extent through employment. Senior officials said they were considering raising the retirement age by scrapping the rescheduling system. Because when the salary is being paid high and the work is being taken from a low-ranking official, it does not benefit anyone.

At the same time, the army, navy and air force are considering a common retirement age system, the official said. Currently, officers of the rank of Colonel in the Army retire at the age of 54 years, in the Indian Navy, officers of the same rank retire at the age of 56 years and the Air Force at the age of 57 years. A general system is being considered, a senior official said.