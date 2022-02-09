Read here educational qualification of actors who became famous on web series of Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT Platforms

Here we will tell you about the stars who spread their fire on OTT platforms and their studies.

Nowadays people are getting Netflix instead of big screen. (Netflix)amazon prime (Amazon Prime) and hotstar (Hotstar) Like OTT platforms have become very fond of. The reason behind this is the availability of online content, variety of stories and good actors. Many stars who have been struggling in the cinema world for years have found name and love on the OTT platform. Let us know about some of the best actors and their studies who have won the hearts of people with their characters.

Identity from Gangs of Wasseypur

Pankaj Tripathi famous for his desi style (Pankaj Tripathi) Along with the big screen, it has earned a lot of name on the OTT platform as well. He had stepped into the cinema world only in the year 2004, but people liked his character very much in Gangs of Wasseypur released in the year 2012. After this, he was also seen in many popular films like Fukrey, Masaan, Newton and Stree. netflix again (Netflix) K Sacred Games (Sacred Games) and amazon prime (Amazon Prime) of Mirzapur (Mirzapur) People appreciated a lot in such a popular web series.

Originally from Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi was very fond of acting since childhood. He moved to Patna after high school and completed his further studies from the Institute of Hotel Management there. Even during his graduation, he used to do theater and was also very active in college politics. Fearing failure in the field of acting, he also worked in a hotel for a few days. Eventually, he moved from Patna to Delhi and joined the National School of Drama in 2004. (NSD) Completed graduation from After leaving here, he slowly made his mark and today everyone likes him.

Popularly known as Golu Gupta

mirzapur (Mirzapur) Shweta Tripathi Sharma who plays Golu Gupta in (Shweta Tripathi) was born on 6 July 1985 in New Delhi. Although Shweta has spent her childhood living in many parts of the country but she did her schooling from Delhi Public School. (DPS) completed from. After this he joined the National Institute of Fashion Technology. (NIFT) He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Communication from. He started his career as a Production Assistant and Associate Director. Shweta is also highly appreciated for her acting in the film Masaan.

struggled for almost 15 years

Rasika Dugal started her career with a small role. She has also received the Best Supporting Actress Award for the film Manto. However, he got recognition from the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur which came in the year 2018. Since then she has also appeared in many web series. After a struggle of about 15 years, he got success in the field. Talking about the education of Rasika Dugal, she attended Delhi University. (DU) He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Lady Shri Ram College. After this he did his post graduation degree in Social Communication Media from Sophia Polytechnic and then FTII. (FTII) He has also done Post Graduate Diploma in Acting.

Jitu Bhaiya is an IIT graduate

Jeetu Bhaiya i.e. Jitendra Kumar has received a lot of love for his simplistic style in series like Kota Factory, Panchayat and TVF Pitchers. Before making a career in acting, he dreamed of becoming an engineer. He did IIT (IIT) Have done Civil Engineering from Kharakpur. However, he was always very interested in acting and gave many stage performances even during his college days. After graduation, when he stepped into the field of acting, he never looked back and kept on moving forward.