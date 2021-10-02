Read this story about parents fighting to stop drug deals on Snapchat

NBC has an excellent story that takes a look at the trend of young adults attempting to buy prescription or recreational drugs from dealers on Snapchat — and ending with fentanyl instead. The report tells the story from the perspective of several parents who have lost children and who suspect they bought tablets using the popular chatting app. It also goes to how Snapchat is trying to tackle the problem and the difficulties that come with that moderation for both parents and law enforcement.

Some parents suspect that their children were trying to take pain relievers to cope with various pains that were not being addressed by doctors or dentists, while some say their children were in emotional turmoil. trying to escape from the world. In at least one instance, a parent suspects that Snapchat facilitated a deal with a drug dealer who may live only a few blocks away.

snapchat is not closed

None of this is to say that Snapchat is off the hook. A mother talks about how the dubious dealer is still advertising the pills months later. Another parent says it took five months for Snap to provide law enforcement with information on a suspected dealer, which was eventually arrested. Snap told NBC that it works with the DEA to figure out how actively it should scan for drug-related content, and that it removes accounts it suspects are. related to dealers. As NBC points out, though, making a new one isn’t difficult.

The story raises questions about how to effectively handle topics related to drug use and Snapchat’s role in the wildfire-like spread of fentanyl. For that, it’s worth a read.

Disclosure: Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, is also an investor in Vox Media, ledgeof parent company.