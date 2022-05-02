Read to know about why Supriya Pathak & Manoj Pahwa said yes to Home Shanti.

Web Series oi-prachi

Veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa both have been a part of many projects and played different roles. He is known to leave his mark in every project he is a part of and chose to be a part of any series or film for his own reasons. His upcoming show ‘Home Shanti’ on Disney+ Hotstar is a slice of life presentation that will connect with all. Read on to know why they agreed to be a part of this lovely series!

Supriya Pathak said, “When I heard the script, I thought it was an interesting part of life and felt that I can do justice to the character. I liked the whole setup. I had a meeting with the director and the producers. Enjoyed it. It looked like we were going to have a lot of fun making it, so I guess it was more than a belief that I would be able to do it and make it fun and enjoyable. That’s why I really like Home Shanti wanted to be a part of.”

At the same time, Manoj Pahwa shared that, “When I got this script and read it, I loved it. Right now the scenario of the web series is mostly centered around crime, underworld, abusive mafia. Home I was relieved to read the script of Shanti. It was a web series that was family and homely which can be enjoyed with the whole family. It was a well written script, around the aspirations of a middle class family. There was a touch of comedy and emotion. It immediately touched me inside, which made me feel like I could be a part of this instead of doing something that is already being embraced in huge numbers.”

Hotstar Special presents Home Shanti, a humorous Hindi newspaper columnist Umesh Joshi, his retired government school vice-principal wife Sarla Joshi and their two children, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi, aged 22 and 16, whose lives it revolves around. The story spins. The series will trace the journey of this middle-class family from Dehradun, which is a simple yet cute story, yet special for all those who want to build their own home one day. Home Shanti is a gripping story about how to face adversity together, with a glimpse into the beautiful relationship between parents and siblings.

Let me tell you, this story was written by writers Akshay Asthana, Akanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna. The series will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 6. So don’t miss to tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to make the Joshi family their dream home in Home Shanti Mein Home Shanti presenting Hotstar Specials on 6th May.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Read to know about why Supriya Pathak & Manoj Pahwa said yes to Home Shanti, read here in details

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 18:01 [IST]