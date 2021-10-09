Ready to face the challenges posed by Afghanistan: Harsh V. Shringala

Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala said on Saturday that there was unrest in Afghanistan. India must be prepared to face any dire situation that may arise from a neighboring country. The humanitarian crisis and the lack of governance could exacerbate the situation.In a session at the India Today Conclave, Shringala said that India, like many other countries, wanted to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

“As far as humanitarian aid is concerned, like other members of the international community, we have said that the needs of the people of Afghanistan and those in power are two different things,” he said.

Referring to New Delhi’s security concerns after the developments in Afghanistan, he said all possible steps would be taken to ensure that the situation in the neighboring country did not affect India.

He was speaking at the start of the first round of talks between the US and the Taliban since the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Senior Taliban officials and US envoys will begin a new chapter in bilateral relations by starting talks in Qatar. According to Al Jazeera, this has been confirmed by the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan.

The personal meetings, which began in Doha on Saturday, are the first such attempt since the US military withdrew in August, a 20-year military presence, and the Taliban came to power.