Real Cricket™ 20 APK 4.5 for Android – Download

Real Cricket 20 offers the best, complete and outstanding Cricket gaming experience on Android devices. This Cricket Game is touted as the best and the most complete cricketing game ever to hit the Android Platform. This game has an average review of around 4.5 from over half a million reviewers which shows the popularity of this game.

The developers of this app Nautilus Mobile Sport have been constantly enhancing and improving the gameplay with regular updates. Nautilus seems to have tried to make Real Cricket 20 look and feel a lot like a live TV broadcast of a cricket match. Each game begins with an aerial shot of the city as the camera literally flies into the stadium. Everything from the toss to the action replays looks a lot more like TV broadcasts, and there’s even a pre and mid-game show where so-called experts offer their thoughts on the game.

Visuals and graphics compared to other cricket games are better but still on the average side. Certain elements like the people in the stadium look like cardboard cut-outs. But we can’t see why the developer would add a pre-match show where the presenters make some rather generic comments. The show doesn’t add anything to Real Cricket 19 as the experts’ comments don’t mention player names.

The Gameplay

Usually, nobody likes bowling in mobile cricket games, but Real Cricket 20 makes it a little less tedious thanks to its technology. There are a wide variety of bowlers whose actions are well-rendered even if each type of bowler only has one generic action. The game has many different types of deliveries. Such as off-cutter, drifter, and flipper, and the animations for each of these is quite realistic. This will keep you interested in the bowling format of the game as well.

Not only this you can also customize the field and bowl accordingly. Taking wickets is not easy but it is possible to cut down the flow of runs and force batsmen into making mistakes.

All in all the gameplay makes it stand out from the other Cricket games. We give 10 out of 10 points to this game.