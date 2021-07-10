Real Estate Sector Giving Good Return To Investors In Share Market

After the impact of Corona, there was a big investment in the property market for offices.

New Delhi. When the situation improved after the Corona crisis in March 2020, there was a boom in the real estate sector. There was massive construction of houses across the country and this sector became the choice of investors. After the second wave, there is a possibility of a boom in this sector again. This is the reason why institutional investors are investing heavily in rear estate.

According to a JLL India report, institutional investors saw a nine-fold jump in investments in the April-June quarter. In the June quarter, he invested $ 1.35 billion, while in the June quarter of 2020 he had invested only $ 1.357 million.

$2.7 billion in the first half

Radha Dhir, head of JLL India, said investments of $2.7 billion came in the first half of 2021, which is 53 percent of the investment in 2020. He said that investors are adapting themselves according to the situation.

Largest investment in warehousing

Institutional investors invested $1.35 billion in real estate in the second quarter of 2021, up from just $155 million in the previous year. The maximum investment of $ 743 million has been made in the storage sector.

There was also a boom in the retail real estate sector

Investment in retail fixed assets stood at $278 million. There was no investment in this sector last year. After the impact of Corona, there was a big investment in the property market for offices. It saw an investment of $231 million during the second quarter of the current year, up from $66 million in the same quarter last year.