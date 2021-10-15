Real Madrid won the La Liga title for the 34th time, Karim Bezinma became the hero of victory; Barcelona’s dream of making a hat-trick broke

Real Madrid won the La Liga title for the 34th time with a 2-1 win over Villarreal. Not only this, he not only became the champion of this Spanish league for the 34th time, but also broke the dream of making Barcelona a hat-trick of the title. Star footballer Karim Benzima was the hero of his victory. Karim scored both the goals.

Karim scored the first goal in the 29th minute and the second goal from a penalty in the 77th minute. Vicente Lobra scored the only goal for Villarreal in the 83rd minute of the match. After Real Madrid became champions, players walked around the field carrying coach and manager Zinedine Zidane on their shoulders.

Arsenal beat Premier League champions: Talking about the English Premier League, Arsenal beat the Premier League champions 2-1. Alexandre Lacazette and Reus Nelson scored for Arsenal. Sadio Mane scored the only goal for Liverpool. Arsenal’s team has been able to beat Liverpool in the Premier League after 5 years and 3 months. This is Liverpool’s second defeat in 5 matches against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur beat Newcastle United 3-1. For Tottenham, Son Heung Min scored in the 27th minute and Harry Kane scored in the 60th, 90th minute. Harry Kane’s 200 club goals have been completed. He has 201 goals in 350 matches.

English football club Chelsea beat Norwich City 1–0 in the Premier League. Oliver Giraud scored for him in the 45+3th minute. Chelsea won 5 consecutive home matches after 30 months in the Premier League. Earlier, the team had done so in December 2017.



In Italy’s Football League Serie A, Juventus went on to win against Sassuolo. This match ended in a draw. However, even after this draw, Juventus remain on top with 77 points. Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Juventus were ahead 2-0 for 12 minutes. Juventus have not won by three matches.

Transfer window of Premier League and English League will start from 27th: The transfer window of the English Premier League and English Football League will start from July 27 and will run till October 10. However, it is yet to be approved by FIFA. In a statement issued by the league, it has been said that during the window, teams will only be able to take or buy players of the English Football League on loan. Transfers will not be possible between Premier League clubs during this time.

