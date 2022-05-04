#RealHai: Sidharth Malhotra & Hansika Motwani Encourage People To Celebrate Their Unfiltered Version

News oi-Filmbeat Desk

Dailyhunt’s popular app Josh keeps on entertaining its users with new campaigns every day. A lot of content is often viral on this desi app and here you can also watch and create content of your choice in multiple languages ​​and genres with a single click.

Yes, Josh App gives you the opportunity to record and upload your videos and with your content, you can bring your creativity to the audience and make your place on the internet.

Josh App has carved a niche for itself in the world of content. From providing a platform to budding talent to hosting a slew of blockbuster events, Josh continues to woo its audience and users with its innovative and exciting ideas.

In this era of social media, everyone is addicted to showing their life perfect and everyone is competing to keep their best version on social media. Behind the mask of this ‘Picture perfect life’ Josh app is giving everyone a chance to live the small moments of their life and enjoy them without any filters, deceptions or any effects. Josh App believes that it is not necessary to have a social media filter on every second of your life. Rather, the real fun is when you present your moments in front of people with complete truth.

With this thought, Josh has returned with the biggest campaign which will bring a revolution in its own way. The name of this campaign is #RealHai. Breaking the myths of perfection with this campaign, Josh App is all set to celebrate your truth and your personality. So bring out the rockstar in you and feel free to celebrate your desiness and remoteness. Create these little moments with your reality, away from the world of filters and effects.

For this unique campaign, Josh has been associated with the app with two stellar stars – Sidharth Malhotra and Hansika Motwani. The two are going to be seen together in a music video which will tell that if you want to become something in life, then accept yourself as you are. Siddharth and Hansika are giving a glimpse of North and South India in this video. This song is composed by Sajid – Wajid fame Sajid Khan. And this video has been launched on 4th May.

To make this campaign interesting, Josh App’s top Influencers will travel across the country and collaborate with local creators to serve up some great content. There will be six tasks every week through which these top creators will create great content.

Watch this music video here

https://share.myjosh.in/video/6e3823f3-058c-4fc7-8c05-5e550085256b?u=0x823d2f0ffa324169

You can also watch the music video on Josh’s Instagram page!

BREAK THE FAKE!

The time has come to bring out the true personality inside you. Josh App brings to you the #RealHai campaign that salutes your real talent. Dance, fashion, fitness, food, comedy or entertainment, whatever genre you want to present yourself in, Josh welcomes you. And if you think that this story is just that, then you are wrong. This campaign on Josh App will get bigger and more interesting. Overall, being FLAWSOME will be a trend now. You have no shortcomings, but you have strengths. So what are you waiting for? Sign in to Josh now and be a part of this campaign, winning tons of prizes.

Post your videos on Josh App and you can get a chance to meet your favorite stars at IIFA.

Download the Josh app and make more and more videos and posters with the #RealHai hashtag. You can get a chance to get a golden ticket for the IIFA Awards to be held in Abu Dhabi. Or a chance to see your favorite team live in the stadium in the Grand Finale of IPL. With this you will get many rewards every week.

Amidst the discussion of breakup with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani said – got attached to life, not forgotten

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani ends relationship amid marriage rumours, this is the reason for the breakup

Sidharth Malhotra enters Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, shares first picture from next cop film

Siddharth Malhotra joins hands with Rohit Shetty, will have a big bang with this series!

Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Mission Majnu’ gets a new release date, will hit the theaters on this day!

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Know Best Actor, Actress, Film – Complete List of Winners

Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana will clash at the box office, the biggest explosion will happen on May 13!

Pics: Sidharth Malhotra out for private holiday amid rumors of marriage in 2022 – Kiara Advani

Yodha- Disha Patni and Rashi Khanna will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra’s action film, release date announced!

Best Actors 2021: From Sidharth Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal, these actors won hearts this year

Ajay Devgan – Siddharth Malhotra – Rakul Preet Singh’s Thank God to release on this day, final date announced

Siddharth Malhotra’s action film Yoddha announced, strong poster released!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary As a part of Josh’s #RealHai campaign, the app has roped in Bollywood’s handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra and the gorgeous Hansika Motwani for a music video which emphasizes that if you can be anything then be real!

Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 20:04 [IST]