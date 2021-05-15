Realme 8 gets a discount of Rs 500 on Flipkart, now available at a starting price of Rs 14,499- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Realme 8 gets a discount of Rs 500 on Flipkart, now available at a starting price of Rs 14,499- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



Realme launched its Realme 8 collection that features Realme 8, Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Professional in India final month. The corporate has now determined to slash the costs of Realme 8 by Rs 500. On Flipkart, Realme 8 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 14,499, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available at Rs 15,499 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will price you Rs 16,499.

Realme 8 specs

Realme options a 6.4-inch Tremendous AMOLED show. It’s powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and presents as much as 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of inside storage. It comes with Realme UI 2.0 based mostly on Android 11 that comes with options like safety defend, personal area, subtitle stitching, realme share, twin mode music share and extra. It additionally comes with International Theme Shade, 3 kinds of darkish mode and icon customisation.

It options a quad rear digital camera setup that homes a 64 MP major sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP portrait lens.

It’s geared up with a 5,000 mAh battery that helps a 30 W Dart Cost.