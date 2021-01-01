Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G vs Redmi 10 Prime More: These cool smartphones compete with Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G. See

New Delhi. Smartphone maker Realme has launched Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G in the Indian market. In the Indian market, both these smartphones will compete with the smartphones that already exist in the market. If you are thinking of buying a new smartphone for you, we are giving you complete information about it here. In the Indian market, both of these Realme smartphones will compete with Redmi 10 Prime, Tecno Pova 2, Motorola Moto G60 and Poco X3 Pro. Here we are giving you information about the features and specifications of all these smartphones.Speaking of features and specifications, the Realme 8i has a 6.60-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2412 pixels. Talking about the processor, this smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor.These 8 TWS earbuds with active sound cancellation feature built for low budget, amazing features

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Speaking of storage, this smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

When it comes to camera setup, the rear camera of this smartphone is given a first camera of 50 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture, a second camera of 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture and a third camera of 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture.

Speaking of selfie camera, this smartphone has a 16 megapixel front camera with f / 2.1 aperture. Speaking of battery backup, this smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery. Speaking of color options, this smartphone is available in Space Black and Space Purple.



Price of Realme 8i in India

As for the price, as of press time, Realme 8i’s 4GB and 64GB internal storage variants are priced at Rs 13,999 on Realme’s official site. Also, the 6GB and 128GB internal storage variants of Realme 8i are priced at Rs 15,999.

Realme 8s 5G

Speaking of features and specifications, the Realme 8s 5G has a 6.50 inch display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. Talking about the processor, this smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Speaking of storage, this smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1000GB via a microSD card.

Speaking of camera setup, the rear camera of this smartphone has a 64-megapixel primary camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a second 2-megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel third camera with f / 2.4 aperture.

Speaking of selfie camera, this smartphone has a 16 megapixel front camera with f / 2.1 aperture. Speaking of battery backup, this smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery. Speaking of color options, this smartphone is available in Universe Blue and Universe Purple.



Realme 8s 5G price in India

As for the price, as of press time, the 6GB and 128GB internal storage variants of the Realme 8s 5G are priced at Rs 17,999 on Realme’s official site. The 8GB and 128GB internal storage variants of the Realme 8s 5G are priced at Rs 19,999.

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications

Speaking of features and specifications, the Redmi 10 Prime has a 6.50-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Talking about the processor, this smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Speaking of storage, this smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Speaking of camera setup, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel rear camera with f / 2.2 aperture, a second camera of 8 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, a third camera of 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture and f / 2.4 aperture. Along with 2 megapixels are provided. Speaking of selfie camera, this smartphone has an 8 megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

Speaking of battery backup, this smartphone has a 6000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Speaking of color options, the smartphone is available in Astral White, Beaufort White and Phantom Black.



Redmi 10 Prime price in India

Speaking of pricing, as of press time, Redmi 10 Prime’s 4GB and 64GB internal storage variants are priced at Rs 12,499 on MI’s official site. The Redmi 10 Prime’s 6GB and 128GB internal storage variants are priced at Rs 14,499.

Tecno Pova 2 feature

Speaking of features and specifications, the Tecno POVA 2 has a 6.90-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels. As for the processor, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on HiOS based on Android 11. In terms of storage, it has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Speaking of the camera, it has a 48 megapixel primary camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a 2 megapixel second camera with f / 2.2 aperture, a 3 megapixel third camera with f / 2.4 aperture and an AI megapixel with f / 2.4 aperture. Were given.

For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front camera with f / 2.2 aperture. Sensors include Face Unlock, Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope and Proximity Sensor.

Speaking of battery backup, this smartphone comes with a 7000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, this smartphone has a length of 173.32 mm, a width of 78.78 mm and a thickness of 9.62 mm. Speaking of color options, the smartphone is available in Diesel Black, Energy Blue and Polar Silver.

Price of Tecno Pova 2 in India

Talk about price, as of press time, the Tecno POVA 2 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 on Tecno’s official site.

Motorola Moto G60 features

Speaking of features and specifications, the Motorola Moto G60 has a 6.80-inch Full HD Plus display with a resolution of 1080×2460 pixels. In terms of processor, this smartphone is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.

In terms of operating system, this smartphone works on Android 11. In terms of storage, the smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1000GB via a microSD card.

Speaking of the camera setup, the rear camera of this smartphone is given with the first camera of 108 megapixels with f / 1.7 aperture, the second camera of 8 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, the third camera of 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture. The front of this smartphone has a 32 megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture for selfies.

In terms of battery backup, this smartphone has a 6000mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, this smartphone is 169.60 mm in length, 75.90 mm in width, 9.80 mm in thickness and weighs 225 grams.

Speaking of color options, this smartphone is available in Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne. s

Moto G60 Price in India

As for the price, as of press time, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Motorola Moto G60 is priced at Rs 17,999 on e-commerce site Flipkart.

Details of Poco X3 Pro

Speaking of features and specifications, the Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. As far as the processor is concerned, this smartphone is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on MIUI 12 for Poko based on Android 11. Speaking of camera setup, the rear camera of this smartphone is given a 48-megapixel primary camera with f / 1.79 aperture and an 8-megapixel second camera with f / 2.2 aperture.

For selfies, this smartphone has a 20-megapixel front camera with f / 2.2 aperture. In terms of storage, the smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1000GB via a microSD card.

Speaking of battery backup, the battery of this smartphone is 5160 mAh. In terms of dimensions, this smartphone is 165.30 mm in length, 76.80 mm in width, 9.40 mm in thickness and weighs 215 grams.



Price of Poco X3 Pro in India

In terms of price, as of press time, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 on Amazon. In terms of color options, this smartphone is available in Golden Bronze, Graphite Black and Steel Blue.