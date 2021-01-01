Realme 8i First Impressions Price Specifications: Can Realme 8i impress you with its features? Take a first look at this phone with 50MP camera – realme 8i first impression realme 8i price in india specifications

Realme 8i First Impressions: Handset maker Realme has recently launched its two new smartphones Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G for consumers in India. We have a Realme 8i budget smartphone available, we have spent some time with the phone and will give you detailed information about what the phone looks like at first glance.

Realme 8i Design: Design

We’ve got the latest black color of this latest phone from Realm which doesn’t look very attractive, if we talk about the design, there is a hole-punch display on the front side and the cutout is on the left side of the screen. The sides of the phone are given very thin bezels, but the chin of the phone is not high but a bit thick.

Also read-Another budget phone Realme C25Y is coming on September 16, confirmed the details of the camera and processor before launch

At the same time, speaking of the rear panel, three rear cameras with LED flash are given on the left side and the camera module is slightly extended and Realme looks written on the bottom. One thing to note here in particular is that fingerprints or say fingerprints fall very easily on the back panel if you don’t keep the cover. The company has given a cover in the retail box.

On the ride side of the phone, you’ll find only a power button that also has a fingerprint sensor for security. At the same time, the SIM-card tray and volume buttons are on the left. One thing you will love is that customers can use two SIM cards and one micro SD card at the same time.

Also read-Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Launched With 14 Days Battery Life, Multiple Features, See Price

The USB Type-C port, speaker grille and 3.5mm headphone jack are on the bottom of the phone. It will definitely feel heavy if you hold the phone in your hand (1 gram 4 grams) but the grip of the phone remains good.

Price of Realme 8i in India

The latest Realm mobile phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants is priced at Rs 13,999. Customers will also have to spend Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB top variant. Two color variants of the phone have been launched, sparse black and sparse purple, as we told you, we have the sparse black color of the phone available. Speaking of availability, the first sale of the phone will start from September 14.

Also read-The Techno Spark 8 comes in the budget segment with a 5000mAh battery, priced at less than Rs 8000



Performance

This latest Realme smartphone has a 6.6-inch Full-HD + (1080×2412 pixels) display from the company. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent, 600 nits peak brightness and comes with 120 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. Although the display improved after spending some time with the phone, in the review we will give you detailed information about how Bing looks on the screen and the gaming experience.

Realme 8i processor

Processor: MediaTek Helio G ch ch chipset for speed and multitasking. We used the phone for a while and in a short time we got a good experience of the phone but when it comes to the processor it is also very important to know what the gaming experience is like with this device and we have given detailed information about it. Will give information in the review.

Also read-Two birds with one stone! Calling and WiFi support in these 5 cheap tablets starting from Rs 5499

Software

This latest Realme mobile phone works on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Speaking of bloatware, you will find many preloaded apps in the phone like Booking.com, Amazon Music, Dailyhunt, Amazon, Finshell Pay, Facebook, Josh, Hey Fun, Moj, Linkedin, Amazon Prime Video, Soloop, Snapchat etc. For the information of your people, we will tell you that if you do not need most of these apps, you can uninstall them.

Battery

The Realme 8i has a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. You will also find phones with a 6000 mAh battery in this price range.

You will want to know how long it takes for the battery to fully charge with 18W fast charging support and how long the battery supports at full charge. We will provide detailed information about this in a detailed review.

Also read-Take care too! Millions of rupees were stolen from the customer’s account due to a mistake made by V and the goons, see what the whole case is

Camera

For photography, the rear panel features three rear cameras, a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1 camera sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera sensor. There is a 16 megapixel front camera sensor for selfies. In a detailed review we will also inform you about how the camera quality of the phone is day and night.

See full details