Realme 8i is available for less than Rs 12,000! this is the offer

The box of this smartphone will contain Handset, Adapter, USB Cable, SIM Card Tool, Screen Protect Film, TPU Case, Warranty Card and Quick Guide with essential information booklet.

The offer has come for the first time on Realme 8i. This discount is available in Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, in which a smartphone with an MRP of Rs 15999 is available for Rs 12999. After the bank offer, many people can get it for less than Rs 11999. Let’s know what is the full offer:

The 4GB / 64GB variant of Reality 8i is currently getting a discount of 18 percent, after which this phone is falling for 12999 instead of 15999. But if you have a credit or debit card from ICICI, Axis Bank, then you can get an additional 10% discount on this amount. There is also an option to redeem the amount by exchanging this phone with any other phone on Flipkart.

The MRP price of 6 GB / 128 GB variant of this phone is 17999, but after 16 percent discount it is getting 14999. Not only this, under the exchange offer of Flipkart, you can get a discount of Rs 14,150 in exchange for replacing your old phone.

On the other hand, it is Rs 13999 on Realme’s website and the company is getting a discount of Rs 1000 on all prepaid offers. However, this discount will be available in the 8GB + 128GB variant. At the same time, you can get an additional discount of Rs 1000 on ICICI Bank credit cards. You can avail discounts of Rs.400 and Rs.500 respectively through Paytm and MobiVik.

The model number of this phone is RMX3151 and the display size is 16.76 centimeters (6.6 inches). This smartphone with Full HD + resolution type gets Android 11 OS, MediaTek Helio G96, Octa Core processor and 5000 mAh battery. Talking about the camera, the primary camera is 50MP + 2MP + 2MP, while the secondary camera is 16 megapixels (front / selfie).

Apart from this, Realme 8 (6GB/128GB) variant is priced at Rs.16,999, Realme 8S 5G (6GB/128GB) Rs.17,999, Realme 8G (8GB/128GB) Rs.18,499, 8GB/128GB variant of Rs.19,999 on Flipkart.