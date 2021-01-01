Realme 8i Price in India Specifications: Realme 8i with 50MP Triple Rear Camera comes at a lower price, will compete with Redmi 10 Prime, see features – Price of Realme 8i in India starts from 13999

Handset maker Realme has launched its latest smartphone Realme 8i for consumers in India, speaking of key features this budget smartphone has a strong battery with 50MP triple rear camera setup and 120Hz refresh rate display. Recently Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched its 50 megapixel quad rear camera Redmi 10 Prime, Reality’s latest mobile will directly compete with this Redmi mobile. Now we will give you information related to the price, all features and availability of Realme 8i.

Realme 8i features

Display: This Realme Mobile has a 6.6-inch full-HD + (1080×2412 pixels) screen with a 120Hz ultra-smooth display. Its screen-to-body ratio is 90.80 percent, the phone comes with 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz plus 90Hz and 120Hz dynamic refresh rates, you can set it as per your need. Let us know that the touch sampling rate of the phone is 180 Hz.

Software: The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 8i smartphone works on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Processor, RAM and storage: For speed and multitasking, up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 6GB RAM variant phone with octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor supports 5GB virtual RAM which further enhances the multitasking experience using the phone’s storage. The phone has up to 128 GB of storage, with the help of a microSD card it is possible to expand the storage up to 256 GB.

Camera: The rear panel has an AI triple rear camera setup, a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1 camera sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera sensor. There is a 16 megapixel front camera sensor for selfies.

Battery: The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging.

Connectivity: For security, the phone has an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor, the phone includes 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth version 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS and micro-USB port.

Price of Realme 8i in India

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of this latest Realmy mobile phone is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999.

Two color variants of the phone have been launched, Spars Black and Spars Purple, speaking of availability, the handset will go on sale on Flipkart starting from 12 noon on September 14 in addition to Realme.com.

Launch offer: There is also a rebate of Rs.1000 on payments made through HDFC Bank Debit, Credit and Easy EMI transactions or through ICICI Bank Credit and Credit Card EMI transactions.

See full details