realme 8s 5g best deals: first sale tomorrow: golden opportunity to buy realme 8s 5g for just Rs.

The Realme 8s was recently introduced as the world’s first phone equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 810. This phone is now ready for the first sale in the country. The Realme 8s will go on sale tomorrow (September 13) through Flipkart and the company’s official site. The special features of the phone include a 90Hz display, triple cameras and more.

Realme 8s 5GFirst sale: price and offer

The Realme 8s is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. It will be available in Universe Purple and Universe Blue color options. The launch offer on Realme 8s includes an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit or credit EMI transactions.

Not only this, Flipkart is offering exchange up to Rs 15000 on the phone. That is, if the full exchange bonus is taken advantage of, the 6GB RAM variant can be purchased for just Rs 2,999 and the 8GB RAM variant for just Rs 4,999.

Realme 8s 5G: Features

Running on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1080 x 2400 pixels) display, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset is paired with a microSD slot for additional storage expansion up to 1TB with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It also has 5GB virtual RAM support.

The camera sensor includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro lens on the rear panel, and a 16MP selfie camera sensor on the front. In addition, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W dart charge fast charging technology. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS and USB Type-C port for charging.

The Realme 8s with 5G connectivity, Dimensity 810 chipset and multiple camera modes can be a good deal at Rs 17,999. However, the smartphone uses an LCD panel which is the downside of this price range. Besides, it can be a great option for smartphones like Samsung Galaxy A22 and iQOO Z3.

