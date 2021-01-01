realme 8s 5g Price: Details Leaked! Learn everything about Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i before launch, also see the price of Bluetooth speakers – Realme 8s 5g and realme 8i Detailed portable speakers before launch Cobal and Pocket India price

The Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i and Realme Pad will all be launched in India on September 9, the company announced last week. RealMe announced that it is launching two Bluetooth portable speakers – Kobal and Pocket, which have already been launched in Malaysia. Now, the company has confirmed the color option of the Realme 8s 5G, in addition to tampering with it it will offer a MediaTek Dimension 810 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Some other features of Realme 8i have also been revealed. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has surfaced online for both Realme smartphones, which points to some more key features of both the smartphones. The Realme smartphone is expected to launch in two RAM + storage configurations.

Reality will launch all these products on September 9th

As announced in a tweet by the Realme Techlife account, the Realme Cobble and Realme Pocket portable Bluetooth speakers along with the Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i and Realme Pad will be launched at the September 9 launch event, which was unveiled last week. The two speakers first met in May.

Dynamic RAM expansion feature will be available in the phone

Realme confirmed the color options of the upcoming Realme 8s 5G via Microsite. This smartphone shows in Universe Blue and Universe Purple color options. As we mentioned, it has expanded the MediaTek Dimension 810 5G chip with 8GB of RAM, in addition to a new ‘Dynamic RAM Expansion’ feature, which seems to use storage to expand the RAM. Offers up to 11 GB in total. In the case of the 6GB RAM model and the 8GB RAM model, a total of 13GB will be available. The company has also teased that the Realme 8s 5G will weigh 191 grams and will be the thinnest 8.8mm. Meanwhile, tipster Debian Roy (adgadgetsdata) has shared some key features for Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i.

Possible features of Realme 8s

According to Tipster, the Realme 8s 5G will offer onboard storage up to 128GB. The triple rear camera setup is expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. The space sheet reveals that the hole-punch cutout of the alleged 90Hz refresh rate ultra smooth display has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. In addition, it can also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Its 5,000mAh battery can support 33W dart charge fast charging.

Possible features of Realme 8i

For Realme 8i, it confirms its own microsite MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which was split separately between Realme and MediaTek via the Twitter exchange. The MicroSite reveals a 120Hz display refresh rate (with 6 presets) on a 6.6-inch display, while the 180Hz offers a touch sampling rate and a 1-inch night mode. Tipster further revealed that the Realme 8i can have up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It can also get dynamic RAM expansion up to 10GB. The Realme 8i is said to have a 16-megapixel selfie sensor in its hole punch cutout. Its triple rear camera is said to have a 50-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. Realme can pack a 5,000mAh battery that can support 18W fast charging support. This smartphone can be presented in Space Black and Space Color option.

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker: Price and Features

According to Microsite on the official website, the Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker will come with a shiny eye. It comes with a 5W dynamic bass boost driver that claims to deliver a deep and rich bass. The Bluetooth speaker packs a 1,500mAh battery, which can be charged via a USB Type-C port, giving a total of 9 hours of playback time. The speaker also has IPX5 certification for dust and water resistance. It also has 88ms super low latency with gaming mode. Users can manage Realme Cobble Bluetooth speakers from the Realme Link app. It will be available in Electric Blue and Metal Black color options. The first one also gets a shiny rope. For stereo sound users can connect two devices and they come with three equalizers. These features match the Malaysian model launched in May, where it was priced at MYR 99 (approximately Rs 1,800). When India is considered, we can expect the same price.

Realmy Pocket Bluetooth Speaker: Price and Features

The same microsite also mentions some of the key features of the Realmy Pocket Bluetooth speaker. It is said to offer up to 6 hours of total playback time and can be charged via a USB Type-C port. It has a 3W dynamic bass boost driver. The RealMe Pocket Bluetooth speaker also gets IPX5 certification. It comes with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and weighs 113 grams. With Realme Cobble, Realme Pocket users can add up to two devices at once for stereo sound, and it comes with three equalizer presets. Realme will offer portable speakers in classic black and dessert white color options. Features of RealMe Pocket were revealed on India’s Microsite which matches the speakers introduced in Malaysia in May. It was priced at MYR 97 (approximately Rs. 1,400) and we can expect the price in India to be almost the same.