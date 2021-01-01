realme 8s realme 8i realme 9 realme pad launch: realme 9 series smartphones will be shown on 9th September.

Realme will launch its first tablet Realme Pad at an event on September 9th. The company will also unveil two new smartphones in the current Realme 8 series at the same event. Now the company has confirmed that the company will also launch its next generation flagship smartphone at the event. In addition, the Realmy executive has also posted on Twitter that in a special event, Realmy will share more information related to the launch of the 9 series flagship smartphone.

In his post on Twitter, Wong said the company launches two-generation phones in numbers and Pro series every year. It is launched in the first half of the first year and in the second half of the second year. Realme launched the Realme 8 series in the first half of 2021, and now two more devices will be added to the series in the second half of the year. Now the company is preparing to launch the next generation Realm 9 series.

Talking about Realme 8s and Realme 8i, Realme 8S is expected to have MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. Also the Reality 8i can be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Both the smartphones can come with dynamic RAM expansion feature, high refresh rate and fast charging support. The phone is expected to launch for less than Rs 20,000.

