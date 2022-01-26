Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus coming soon with 5,000mAh battery, 64MP camera, know the price

Realme 9 Pro series smartphones are going to be launched in India soon. Sharing the information on Twitter, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that the #realme9ProSeries, which includes the 9 Pro and 9 Pro+, will be launched in India soon. This phone will be equipped with 5G technology. Giving information, he said that Realme 9 Pro + and Realme 9 Pro 9 series phones will be included in Realme 9i.

Realme 9i is a 4G phone and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor has been used in it. The CEO said that Realme was the first brand to launch 5G phones in India and it is also the first to push 5G phones in the under Rs 20,000 segment. There is a possibility that both these phones Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus can also come under Rs 20,000.

realme 9 pro series design

Realme has not given information about what kind of 5G support the 9 Pro + and 9 Pro will offer. But these phones can be brought in the budget. The leak of the Realme 9 Pro+ and 9 Pro makes it clear that they look similar to the Realme 9i. The design itself is inspired by the GT 2 Pro that Realme launched in China in early January.

Specification

According to the leaked report, the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor will be used in the Realme 9 Pro+, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor is powered by the Realme 9 Pro. The Realme 9 Pro+ could come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, while the Realme 9 Pro could use a 6.59-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate.

battery and camera

A 50-megapixel camera system could be available on the Realme 9 Pro+, while the Realme 9 Pro is likely to have 64-megapixel cameras. And finally, as per the report, the Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9 Pro may pack 4500mAh and 5000mAh batteries.