Realme 9 Pro will get tremendous features, the color of the smartphone will change automatically, know everything

Features of Realme 9 Pro + – Realme 9 Pro + will be offered with 65W fast charging support, which will get 4500mAh battery. Talking about the camera, this phone can have a 16MP selfie camera on the front and a 50MP primary sensor on the back.

Realme 9 Pro : Chinese smartphone maker Realme is going to launch Realme 9 Pro, Pro + soon in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Seth has officially confirmed the launch date of Realme 9 Pro Series smartphone on 16 February 2022. Reality will present the smartphone of this series on February 16 at 1.30 pm. If we talk about the specialty of the smartphone of this series, then the Realme Pro 9+ series is coming with special features that change color. Smartphones of this series will automatically change color from blue to red and from red to blue. A teaser of this has been shared by Madhav Seth himself on Twitter.

Design of Realme 9 Pro Series – It has been told in the teaser of Reality that, this is a smartphone of Light Shift Design. In this, the new back panel changes color when sunlight falls and the two colors found in the phone will be called Sunrise Blue and Glitter Red. At the same time, these smartphones will get heart rate sensor, user’s heart beat level and industry-first features.

Giving information on Twitter, Realme CEO Madhan Seth said that, ‘Realme 9 Pro + smartphone will have a heart rate sensor that monitors the heartbeat. Seth also shared a demo video in his tweet, which shows the feature working. You can see this tweet below.

According to the tweeted video, the heart rate sensor of the Reality 9 Pro + will work with the help of the fingerprint sensor of the device. The heartbeat in the video can be measured with the help of the phone’s in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone’s tools are also seen in this video which stores old heart rate readings recorded by the user.

Realme 9 Pro+ Specifications – The Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, which can get 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor with a punch-hole cutout. This smartphone could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

