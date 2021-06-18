Realme C11 2021 Entry Price Is Quite Low, With Great Features

Realme C11 2021 has had a banging entry. Proper now this telephone has received a spot within the markets of Russia and Philippines. This telephone is an upgraded variant of Actuality C11 launched final yr.

Realme C11 2021. Realme C11 2021 has had a banging entry. Proper now this telephone has received a spot within the markets of Russia and Philippines. This telephone is an upgraded variant of Actuality C11 launched final yr. This smartphone additionally has 8 megapixel rear digicam and Unisock processor, allow us to additionally inform you concerning the worth and options of this telephone.

Additionally learn:- RBI has made a giant announcement, who will get the good thing about Mortgage Restructuring

The value of the telephone may be very low

To start with, if we discuss concerning the worth, then the value of two GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant of Realme C11 2021 within the Philippines is being estimated at 4990 PHP i.e. 7,600 rupees in line with Indian rupees. On the similar time, the beginning worth of this smartphone in Russia is being seen at RUB 7,415 i.e. Rs 7,327. At present, this telephone is on the market on Ali Categorical in Russia and Lazada web site in Philippines.

Additionally learn:- Tata Metal Share grew greater than 4 occasions in a single yr, market cap elevated by greater than 1 lakh crore

What’s the specification of the telephone

– Realme C11 2021 has a 6.50-inch show, which has a decision of 720×1600 pixels.

– Octa core Unisoc SC9863 processor has been given within the smartphone.

It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which might be expanded as much as 256GB through microSD card.

– This smartphone works on Android 11.

This smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, which might be charged with a 10W charger.

It has an 8-megapixel rear digicam, with which flash is given.

For selfie, it has a 5 megapixel entrance digicam.

– Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v 5.00, USB OTG, Micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack and twin SIM help have been supplied within the smartphone.

– Out there in Lake Blue and Oron Gray.