Realme c25y launch date in India: Another budget phone realme c25y is coming on 16th September, camera and processor details confirm before launch – confirm realme c25y launch date in india for 16th September Learn realme mobile details

Handset maker Realme is all set to launch the new Realme C25Y smartphone for its customers in India under its C series. The company has confirmed the launch date of this upcoming Realme mobile phone, along with a picture of the phone has also been shared, revealing the design. Let us give you detailed information about Reality C25Y.

Speaking of the design of the Realme C25Y, the teaser image shared by the company shows that the phone has a waterdrop display notch on the front side and three rear cameras on the rear panel. The phone could be a light variant of the company’s Realme C25.



Also read-Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Launched With 14 Days Battery Life, Multiple Features, See Price

Realme C25Y launch date in India

The Realme phone will be launched in India on September 16, with the company also confirming that the phone will be launched with a 50 megapixel AI camera setup. Looking at the design, it is also revealed that the fingerprint sensor is located on the rear panel for safety.

A separate page has also been created on Flipkart for the upcoming Realme C25Y, indicating that the phone will be sold on Flipkart once it launches. This page created on Flipkart reveals that the phone will use an octa-core Unisok T610 processor for speed and multitasking. In addition, the phone is expected to work on a box based on Android 11 based on Realm UI 2.0.

Also read-The Techno Spark 8 comes in the budget segment with a 5000mAh battery, priced at less than Rs 8000



Realme C25Y Price in India (Expected)

It is speculated that the Realme C25Y will be a lite version of the company’s Realme C25, to remind you that the Realme C25 smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 9,999. In such a scenario, it is expected that the price of the upcoming Realme C25Y could be less than Rs 10,000. For now, the display, RAM, battery capacity and storage details are yet to be revealed.