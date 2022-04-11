Realme C31 launched under 10k price in India with triple rear camera and 5000mAh battery

Realme has launched another phone in India. Realme C31 is a new entry segment smartphone, whose starting price in India has been kept at Rs 8,999. Unisoc T612 octa-core processor is being given in this smartphone. Also, it has a 5,000mAh battery and triple rear camera setup.

Realme C31 Specifications

A 6.5-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display is being given in this phone. Realme C31 smartphone is based on 12nm Unisoc T612 processor. It can be added up to 4GB of RAM.

camera

Triple rear camera setup is being given in this smartphone. In which the primary camera is given with a 13MP f/2.2 aperture lens, which can be zoomed up to 4x. Apart from this, a 2MP micro sensor is being provided with f/2.8 aperture lens. There is also an unspecified camera with f/2.4 aperture lens. Whereas for selfie you get a 5MP camera.

Price and Availability

Realme C31 will be available in two storage variants. 8,999 will have to be paid for the 3GB + 32GB variant. Whereas for the 4GB + 64GB variant phone, you will have to spend Rs 9,999. This phone will be available in two color variants Light Silver and Dark Green. This phone will be available for sale on realme.com, Flipkart from April 6 at 12 noon.

Battery will last for 45 days

Talking about connectivity options, Realme C31 is being given 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. Along with this sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, magnetic sensor and a side mounted fingerprint scanner are being given. The company says that it can last up to 45 days on standby mode.