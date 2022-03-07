Realme C35 launched in India at a price of less than Rs 12000, many great features are available with 50MP, 5000mAh battery

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched a new cheap smartphone in the Indian market. The Realme C35 smartphone has been introduced in the C-series. This makes the phone compete with the recently launched Poco and Redmi phones. This phone gives a boxy design. Also, a triple rear camera setup has been given in it and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor has also been introduced for security.

The Realme C35 packs a slew of great features like a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, Unisoc T616 12nm chipset, 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support, and Android 11 OS.

Realme C35 price in India

Keeping in mind the Indian market, Realme has introduced Realme C35 in two variants at a low price. Its 4GB + 64GB variant has been priced at Rs 11,999. At the same time, its price has been given for 4GB + 128GB. This phone comes in Glowing Green and Glowing Black color options. This phone will be available for sale on March 12 on Flipkart and the official Realme website from 12 noon.

Realme C35 Specifications

Talking about the specifications of this phone, it has a 6.6-inch FHD + LCD display with 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution, standard 60Hz refresh rate, 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 600nits peak brightness. With Unisoc T616 12nm chipset, you will get 18W fast charging support in this phone with 5,000mAh battery.

camera

The Realme C35 packs triple cameras at the back, consisting of a 50MP primary camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 2MP macro lens (f/2.4 aperture), a VGA B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture. Whereas for selfie you are given an 8MP camera. It is powered by Android 11 OS.

connectivity

Connectivity options on the Realme C35 include 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C. The handset measures 164.4×75.6×8.1mm and weighs 189 grams. There is a side mounted fingerprint sensor for security.