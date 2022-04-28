Realme GT 2 first sale goes live in India up to Rs 5000 off on RAM from 8GB to 12GB Know Price

The first sale of the Realme GT 2 smartphone has started in India. You can get a cashback of up to Rs 5000 on both the variants of this phone. This flagship phone was launched in India only last week. This smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has 120Hz OLED display, triple rear camera setup and Paper Tech master design is being given for the first time in Realme GT 2 Pro.

Price and where to buy

The price of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage of Realme GT 2 is Rs 34,999. Apart from this, the phone is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. You can buy this phone from Flipkart and Realme.com today i.e. from April 28, 2022. This phone comes with Paper Green, Paper White and Steel Black color options.

What are the offers

Talking about the offer on this phone, you can get cashback of up to Rs 5,000 by using HDFC Bank card on it. This offer is also applicable for EMI transactions. At the same time, up to 5 percent discount is being given on using Axis Bank card.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

The Realme GT 2 smartphone is powered by Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by Octa core Snapdragon 888 SoC and is paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Realme GT 2 triple rear camera comes with 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, wide angle and micro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera on the front.

Connectivity and Battery

For connectivity, it includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard The Realme GT 2 includes an accelerometer, ambient sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer and a proximeter sensor. Apart from this, fingerprint sensor is given in the display itself. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W Super Dart fast charging tech, which takes 33 minutes to charge to 100%.