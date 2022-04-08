Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme 9 4G with 108MP camera launched in India know price and features

Realme has launched many of its devices in India. In this, apart from two smartphones Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds and Realme Smart TV have also been introduced. Realme GT 2 Pro is the company’s latest flagship phone, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It has a camera of 50MP + 50MP. Also, it has an LTPO 2.0-supported ‘Super Reality’ display. The handset has a bio-based design with a paper-like texture.

At the same time, 108MP camera is being given in Realme 9 4G smartphone. Both the smartphones pack 5000mAh battery. However, they have been linked with different fast charging support.

cost

The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the base model 8GB + 128GB storage. At the same time, Rs 57,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option. The smartphone will be available in Paper Green, Paper White and Steel Black color options and can be purchased from Realme.com, Flipkart, retailer stores from April 14.

With this, the price of 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage of Realme 9 4G is 17,999 while the price of 8GB + 128GB storage variant is Rs 18,999. The handset is available in Mater Black, Stages White and Sungold options. It can be bought from Realme.com, Flipkart and retail stores from April 12.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

This phone is powered by Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0. It comes with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Which is paired with 12GB of RAM. To protect against heat, it has also been added with a steelless metal as well as a cooling feature.

camera

Triple rear camera setup has been given in this phone, in which 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 50MP ultra wide, 2MP micro sensor has been given. Apart from this, a selfie camera for 32MP has also been given in Realme GT 2 Pro. 512GB of storage can be added separately to it.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port. Along with this, fingerprint sensor has also been given in its display. The Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 65W Super Dot charger.

Realme 9 4G Specifications

It also runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Which gets a 6.4-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, expandable up to 5GB of dynamic RAM.

Talking about the camera, it has a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor, ultra-wide camera and macro camera. The Realme 9 4G packs a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. For connectivity, it includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1 and a USB Type-C port. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging.