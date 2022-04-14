Realme GT 2 Pro First Sale Start in India with 50MP Camera and Rs 5000 discount

The sale of Realme GT 2 Pro is starting in India today i.e. from 14th April 2022. The company launched this flagship phone in India last week along with Realme 9 4G and Realme Book Prime. Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone has been given 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display. This phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor.

Apart from this, you are given a triple rear camera in this phone, in which 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor is given. Along with this, it has 512GB inbuilt storage for storage. This phone supports 65W SuperDart fast charging with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme GT 2 Pro Price and Offers

This phone has been introduced in two RAM and storage variants. The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB base model. While the price for the 12GB + 256GB variant model is Rs 57,999. It offers three color options – Paper Green, Paper White and Steel Black. This phone can be purchased through Flipkart, Realme.com and retail stores.

On the other hand, if we talk about the sale of Realme GT 2 Pro, then customers are being given an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on making payment with HDFC bank card and SBI credit card. Along with this, there is no-cost EMI offer on Flipkart starting at Rs.4,167. Apart from this, 5% cashback will also be given on using Axis Bank cards. Apart from this, Realme Watch S worth Rs 4,999 is being given to Realme and Flipkart for Rs 1. Along with this exchange offers are also being given.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

This Realme phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0. This phone is being given a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the display is protected with Corina Gorilla Glass Victus. The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Talking about the camera of this phone, Realme GT 2 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel micro camera. Whereas for selfies it has a 32-megapixel camera.

For connectivity, it has 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Finger print sensor and many modes have been given in it for authentication.