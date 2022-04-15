Realme GT 2 Pro vs Oppo A57 5G: Which is better in both the smartphones, know the price, features and specification

Realme GT 2 Pro and Oppo A57 5G smartphones have been launched recently, both these smartphones come with 5G connectivity. Along with this, the company has used the latest technology in both these smartphones. In which you will get Octa core MediaTek Dimension processor and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor. Let us know which of these two smartphones is better for you.

Specifications of Realme GT 2 Pro vs Oppo A57 5G – The Oppo A57 5G smartphone is powered by Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 90Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood the phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with Mali G57 MC2 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

This Realme phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0. This phone is being given a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the display is protected with Corina Gorilla Glass Victus. The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Features of Realme GT 2 Pro vs Oppo A57 5G – Oppo A57 5G smartphone has 5G, 4G LTE connectivity, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient, light sensor, magnetometer and proximity sensor. Apart from this, a site mount fingerprint sensor has also been given in it.

Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone has 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Finger print sensor and many modes have been given in it for authentication.

Camera of Realme GT 2 Pro vs Oppo A57 5G – The Oppo smartphone has a double camera setup, consisting of a 13MP primary camera lens and a 2MP portable sensor. At the same time, an 8 MP camera is given in the front. On the other hand, Reality GT 2 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel micro camera. Whereas for selfies it has a 32-megapixel camera.

Price of Realme GT 2 Pro vs Oppo A57 5G – The Oppo A57 5G 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,900) for the model. This phone comes with three color options – Black, Blue and Lilac. Realme GT 2 Pro has been introduced in two RAM and storage variants. The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB base model. While the price for the 12GB + 256GB variant model is Rs 57,999.