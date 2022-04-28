Realme GT 2 thinnest and cheapest flagship phone launched in India with strong battery with 50MP camera

Realme has launched another smartphone in India. The Realme GT 2 Pro was spotted both in China in January and during MWC 2022, following which the Realme GT 2 has now been unveiled in India on Friday. It is the thinnest and cheapest flagship phone, which offers a great look.

The Realme GT 2 sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Paper Tech Master design, which was introduced in the Realme GT 2 Pro. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor. The Realme GT 2 phone will compete with Xiaomi 11T Pro, iQoo 9 SE, Vivo V23 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G.

Realme GT 2 price offers

The price of this phone in India starts from Rs 34,999 for the base variant 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. While the price for the 12GB + 256GB variant is Rs 38,999. It comes with Paper Green, Paper White and Steel color variants and can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.com on April 28. 5,000 cashback on Realme GT 2 will be given on HDFC Bank card or EMI transaction.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

The Realme GT 2 smartphone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC and can be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In the camera, it comes with 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, wide angle camera and micro shooter camera. While for selfies, it has a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. On the other hand, the fingerprint sensor has been given in the sensor with exometer, ambient, light, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity.

This phone supports 65W SuperDart fast charging with 5,000mAh battery. The company claims that the phone gets charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 33 minutes.