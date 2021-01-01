realme gt neo 2 Launch Details: Launch Hints! Realme GT Neo 2 listed on Geekbench, expected to be equipped with 12GB RAM-Snapdragon 870 processor – Realme gt neo 2 will soon launch with Snapdragon 870 and 12GB RAM listed on geekbench
- Realme GT Neo 2 will launch soon
- Will be equipped with many powerful features
- 12 GB RAM can be provided
According to media reports, the model number of Realme GT Neo 2 is RMX3370. It will be offered with Snapdragon 870 chipset. It will also come with 12 GB of RAM. It has also been revealed that the phone will work on Android 11. As for the launch date, it is expected to launch in September. On the website, the Realme GT Neo 2 has 4,678 points in single core and 12,690 points in multi-core.
Possible features of Realme GT Neo 2:
A leaked report has revealed that the Realme GT Neo 2 will have a 6.62-inch full HD + display. Its refresh rate will be 120Hz. Triple rear camera setup can be offered here. It will have a primary sensor of 64MP, a second 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a third 2MP sensor. The phone is expected to come with a 16MP camera for selfies. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery.
Expected Price of Realme GT Neo 2:
This phone has also been seen on many other websites. Speaking of pricing, some sites claim that the Realme GT Neo 2 can be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. But so far the company has not given any information about the launch, price and features of Realme GT Neo 2.
