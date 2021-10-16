Realme GT Neo 2’s first sale: This phone with 5,000mAh battery can be got cheaper by up to seven thousand rupees on Flipkart, know- how? Realme GT Neo 2 first sale in India: This phone with a 5,000mAh battery can be found cheaper on Flipkart by seven thousand rupees, know-how? – First sale of Realme GT Neo 2: This phone with 5,000mAh battery can be found cheap on Flipkart by seven thousand rupees, know- how?

Realme GT Neo 2 went on sale for the first time in India on Saturday (October 16, 2021) at 12 noon for Flipkart Plus customers. In a matter of seconds, the phones were booked and the stock ran out, while the smartphone will be available for purchase by everyone even at 12 midnight. The Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in India earlier this week along with a bunch of other Realme products, which include streaming sticks, speakers, gaming accessories and more.

The company’s GT Neo 2 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports an E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Dual-SIM (Nano) GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 (Android 11) with Realme UI 2.0. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness and DC dimming. Also, the display gets 600Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10 support. It also supports virtual memory (dynamic RAM expansion) up to 7GB, essentially making use of the device’s inbuilt storage to enhance the multitasking experience.

For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20-megapixel macro shooter. It also gets a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The GT Neo 2 offers up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

It can be purchased through Realme’s website (Realme.com) and e-commerce website Flipkart from 12 noon (midnight). Flipkart is also offering EMI on this phone, starting from Rs.1,094. However, Flipkart Plus members had the opportunity to buy the smartphone from 12 noon (noon).

Some non-Plus members can also place orders on Flipkart starting 12 noon. By the way, the sale on the website of Reality India will start at 12 midnight. The GT Neo 2, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 31,999. 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Reality is offering this smartphone in three different colors, which include Neo Black, Neo Blue and Neo Green.

Good Discount on Flipkart!: You can also own the GT Neo 2 on the e-commerce website for Rs.24,999. However, this amount will be made after applying for several discounts. Since, the selling price of the phone is 31,999. There is a prepaid discount of three thousand rupees, an additional discount of two thousand rupees is being given on exchanging an old phone and a bank discount of two thousand rupees is also being given, then the total sum of the discount (seven thousand rupees) In this way, this phone can be bought for Rs 24,999.