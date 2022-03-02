Realme GT Neo 3 details leaked before launch, will get 150W ultra charging technology and many special features

Realme GT Neo 3 details have been leaked ahead of launch. A tipster has given information about its camera, display and battery.

After launching its premium phone Realme GT Neo 2 in Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC2022), now its updated version Realme GT Neo 3 has been informed about the details. Giving information about this, the company has said that this flagship phone will have 150w ultra fast charging support and it will work on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 mobile platform for the first time.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC comes with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.85GHz. It will be powered by four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The ARM G610 MC6 GPU has also been used in its chip to further increase the power. However, the company has not yet given any information about the launch date of this phone. But it is being said that it will be launched soon.

Battery will be 0 to 50 percent charged in 5 minutes

The company also confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will be the first smartphone from the brand to offer 150W ultradart charging support. Which will be unveiled at MWC 2022. The new charging technology will charge the smartphone from 0 to 50 percent in five minutes.

This can also be a specialty

Other details of the Realme GT Neo 3 have not been revealed by the company. In a recent leak, according to a tipster, the Realme GT Neo 3 will feature a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The hole-punch cutout of the screen will house a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme GT Neo 3 Camera

While the triple camera setup at the rear will be 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultrawide shooter and third 2MP sensor. Talking about the extras, it is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.