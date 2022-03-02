Jobs

Realme GT Neo 3 details leaked before launch, will get 150W ultra charging technology and many special features

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Realme GT Neo 3 details leaked before launch, will get 150W ultra charging technology and many special features
Written by admin
Realme GT Neo 3 details leaked before launch, will get 150W ultra charging technology and many special features

Realme GT Neo 3 details leaked before launch, will get 150W ultra charging technology and many special features

Realme GT Neo 3 details leaked before launch, will get 150W ultra charging technology and many special features

Realme GT Neo 3 details have been leaked ahead of launch. A tipster has given information about its camera, display and battery.

After launching its premium phone Realme GT Neo 2 in Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC2022), now its updated version Realme GT Neo 3 has been informed about the details. Giving information about this, the company has said that this flagship phone will have 150w ultra fast charging support and it will work on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 mobile platform for the first time.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC comes with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.85GHz. It will be powered by four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The ARM G610 MC6 GPU has also been used in its chip to further increase the power. However, the company has not yet given any information about the launch date of this phone. But it is being said that it will be launched soon.

Battery will be 0 to 50 percent charged in 5 minutes
The company also confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will be the first smartphone from the brand to offer 150W ultradart charging support. Which will be unveiled at MWC 2022. The new charging technology will charge the smartphone from 0 to 50 percent in five minutes.

This can also be a specialty
Other details of the Realme GT Neo 3 have not been revealed by the company. In a recent leak, according to a tipster, the Realme GT Neo 3 will feature a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The hole-punch cutout of the screen will house a 16MP selfie camera.

READ Also  Beauty decoction to get glowing skin

Realme GT Neo 3 Camera
While the triple camera setup at the rear will be 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultrawide shooter and third 2MP sensor. Talking about the extras, it is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.


#Realme #Neo #details #leaked #launch #150W #ultra #charging #technology #special #features

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  CDAC Pune Bharti 2021 - Apply Online Here

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment