Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging support launching in India on this day 50 percent Battery Charge in 5 minutes

Smartphone manufacturer Realme is about to launch its super charging support phone in India, whose date has been confirmed. Realme GT Neo 3 will be launched in India on 29th April. Realme claims that this is the world’s first flagship smartphone with 150W charging support, which was launched in China in late March.

The company claims that charging this phone will not require much time. It will charge 50% battery in 5 minutes with 150w of charging. In China, this phone has been introduced in two variants with two different batteries and charging support. However, it is not yet clear whether the company will bring both the variants to India or not.

Charger and Battery Variants

One variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 150W “UltraDart” charging support. Whereas 80W fast charging support has been provided in the second option with a large 5,000mAh battery. The variant with 80W support will charge the phone full phone in 32 minutes. At the same time, the 150W fast charging support variant can charge the battery up to 0-50% in just 5 minutes.

cost

The 80W Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 24,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant in China. CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 27,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,200) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 150W Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,200) for 8GB + 256GB and CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 33,500) for 12GB + 256GB.

Specification

The Realme GT Neo 3 flaunts a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, a centrally placed holepunch cutout, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip. At the same time, this phone runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

camera

Talking about the camera of this phone, it has a triple rear camera, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP micro shooter. While it has a 16MP camera for selfies.